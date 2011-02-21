Ja Rule Shooting Reality Show Leading Up To Prison Sentence

Ja Rule Filming Reality Show Before Prison

Jeffrey “Ja Rule” Atkins is joining the ranks of the rappers with legal issues preparing for a 2-year bid for a 2007 weapon possession charge.

He turns himself in in March, but until then he is hard at work in Miami on his new LP, Renaissance Project and a reality show.

The untitled show will document his family’s life leading up the the day he goes into prison. However, Ja says the focus of the program is on his family life and “Black love,” not just the sentence.

“…it’s showing a strong black family going through a tough time. And how we band together as a family and how my wife and kids… bond together during this tough time when I have to go in…” the multi-platinum rapper explained, as reported by allhiphop.com.

Atkins achieved commercial success in the early 2000’s incorporating a sing-songy style with a thuggish image and an appeal to the females as a part of the Murder INC. label. After a beef with 50 Cent, things went downhill as Ja, Ashanti, and the rest of Irv Gotti’s camp suffered a popularity blow.

Will this reality show help Ja “rule” again or is it too late?