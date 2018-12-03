Comedian Apologizes For Calling Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Ugly

Funky Dineva took a low road during his appearance on TS Madison’s The Queen’s Court show, taking aim at 6-year-old Blue Ivy and calling her ugly. After some relentless backlash, the comedian has since apologized for the jab and is realizing that children are off limits.

Dineva, who is known for his controversial digs at celebrities and epic trolling, went at a defenseless Blue Ivy during the show last month in front of a live audience. During the segment, Dineva praises Beyoncé’s beauty while slamming Jay-Z and their oldest daughter in the process.

Black Twitter gathered Dineva up by the wig and let him know that you don’t go after children that way. Realizing the folly of his ways, Dineva was remorseful and says he’ll be mindful going forward when it comes to his jokes.

“I’m upset with myself. I’ve said some off the wall things before in the name of comedy, and I’ve stood by them all and defended them all, and told the general public, you know, ‘Forget you. You’re just gonna have to be mad.’ But this is one of those things that I’m not proud of. I can’t stand in this one,” Dineva said.

Not for nothing, Funky Dineva gotta relax on the ugly insults, just saying.

Watch the video of Funky Dineva’s Blue Ivy apology below.

