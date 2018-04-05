Jay-Z Says Blue Ivy Checked His Tone In David Letterman Clip

Before Blue Ivy was born and Jay-Z was even married he once spit “I got demons in my past so I got daughters on the way,” on the Kingdom Come cut “Beach Chair.” It may have sounded like the thought of having daughters was a punishment for Jay’s womanizing history but the birth of Blue Ivy has been the biggest blessing of Jigga’s life and he’s letting it be known, she is the apple of Shawn Carter’s eye.

During an interview with David Letterman on his upcoming Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Jay admits that daddy’s little girl can already make him feel guilty about his ways and actions. Talking about one day in which he was taking her to school, Jay revealed that Blue got him all in his feelings when she told him that she didn’t like how he told her to do something.

“I told her to get in the car the other day cause she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school, and I got in the car and I’m faced this way- I’m just painting the picture of how healthy my children are at this present time- so we’re driving and I just hear a little voice…’Dad…’ I turn around and she said, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me. It hurt my feelings.’ And I was like, ‘That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me.’”

And just like that, Blue Ivy has become the new Queen of New York.

Check out the clip below and let us know if you’ll be watching Jay-Z on David Letterman’s My Next Guess Needs No Introduction.

—

Photo: Getty