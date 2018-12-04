CLOSE
The New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Is Cinematic Crack [Video]

Thanos is about to get put on notice.

Captain Marvel poster

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

The new Captain Marvel trailer has arrived, and it looks like Marvel done did it again. Carol Danvers is looking nothing less than epic and Nick Fury is along for the ride as she fades Skrulls. 

The movie will feature plenty of origin story, but keep in mind that Captain Marvel will also be appearing in Avengers 4.

Yeah, March 8, 2019 can’t get here fast enough. Watch the second Captain Marvel trailer below.

Check out reactions to the goodness in the gallery.

Captain Marvel

