Second ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Hits The Web, Twitter Says Thanos Is Shook

While the fate of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the Avengers hangs in the balance, Marvel will go back in time to reveal the origin story of one of its most powerful characters. A second trailer for Captain Marvel has hit the Internet airways, and the reaction on Twitter proves that fans are ready for this film.

Starring Brie Larson in the title role, Captain Marvel is a deep look at the life of Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who happens to get juiced up with the blood of the Kree race, which morphs her into an ass-kicking space heroine. The Kree’s mortal enemies are the Skrulls, a shape-shifting race that Captain Marvel and her allies are banded together in stopping altogether.

In the clip, Lawson, Samuel L. Jackson as a young Nick Fury, Jude Law, and more are all featured. The trailer aired during the Monday Night Football contest between the Washington Professional Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles. And not for nothing, Twitter believes Thanos should be shaking in his steel-toe boots right now.

Enough of that. Check out the clip below and keep reading to see some of the best reactions to the Captain Marvel trailer.

Everything begins with a hero. Watch the brand-new trailer for @MarvelStudios’ Captain Marvel. In theaters March 8, 2019. pic.twitter.com/2rA2k8gDfk — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) December 4, 2018

