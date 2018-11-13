The Late Great Stan Lee Will Still Make His Cameo in ‘Avengers 4’

Yesterday (Nov. 12), the world suffered a tremendous loss when it was announced that the man behind the cultivation of our childhood imaginations, Stan Lee, had passed away. The creator of your favorite superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Black Panther and the X-Men had long been dealing with health issues before finally succumbing to them at the age of 95.

While today’s generation probably isn’t aware about the impact Stan

Lee’s had on their young lives, us older folk know what was really good and enjoyed every time he would pop up in a Marvel produced show or movie. Now that he’s passed away fans have begun to wonder if he was able to film his cameo for the highly anticipated Avengers 4. As luck would have it it seems as if Stan the man has indeed filmed his cameo for the Avengers upcoming swan song.

The Huffington Post is reporting that during an interview with BBC earlier this year Avengers co-director Joe Russo explained that they were able to get Lee to film multiple cameos at a time due to his hatred of constantly flying.

“Typically we try to get him out — he doesn’t love to fly — so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time,” Russo told the BBC. “So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we’re on, for instance Ant-Man 2 or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and kind of get him through his cameos in one day.”

Well that’s great to know. Could they possibly have more cameos in the chamber that weren’t used that could possibly be utilized for future projects? Hopefully!

How Stan Lee’s cameo in Avengers 4 will play into the film is anyone’s guess but regardless of how it goes down we totally expect applause to erupt in theaters across the board when that scene comes.

Until then check out all of Stan Lee’s cameos in Marvel shows and movies below and relive moments and memories from your childhood, adolescent and adult years.

Rest in Power, Stan Lee.