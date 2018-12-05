Jaden Smith “Goku,” Euro Gotit ft. Gunna “Kodak Dat” & More | Daily Visuals 12.4.18

Though he started out his career mainly known as “Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s son,” over the past few years Jaden Smith’s really been coming into his own as both an actor and a rapper and it seems like he might just be able to stand out on his own when it’s all said and done.

For his visuals to “Goku” the new age Karate Kid takes to Japan where Dragonball Z was born and shows that the anime series hero isn’t the only one who knows how to shoot a Kamehameha wave out his hands. Pretty good CGI used for that shot.

Back in the US Euro Gotit links up with Gunna find themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement but ball outta control regardless in the visual to “Kodak Dat.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kandy K, Problem, and more.

