Jaden Smith Allegedly Comes Out On Stage, Says Tyler, The Creator Is His Boyfriend

Jaden Smith has always pushed the boundaries of sexuality by way of his fashion sense, boldly taking on styles and stances that belied what is typically expected of Hip-Hop artists. During this weekend’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carvinal festival, Smith admitted to being in a relationship with Tyler, The Creator.

Metro reports:

Jaden said to the audience: ‘I just wanna say Tyler, The Creator is the best friend in the world.

‘And I love him so fucking much, and I wanna tell you guys something, I wanna tell you, Tyler doesn’t wanna say, but Tyler is my mother f*cking boyfriend.’

Tyler, real name Tyler Gregory Okonma, could be seeing in the audience laughing and waving his hands at Jaden as he removed the face mask. The youngest son of Will Smith later touched on his statement again when he mentioned the Yonkers rapper directly on social media this morning.

Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) November 12, 2018

Tyler, The Creator hinted at being gay or at least bisexual via the song “I Ain’t Got Time” from his Flower Boy album in rapping the words, “I been kissing white boys since 2004.”

It isn’t known if this is part of some elaborate troll or the actual truth, but Jaden Smith has a penchant for being rather serious despite his young age. And Tyler himself posted a cryptic tweet that read, “I feel freeeeeee” but it isn’t really clear what the producer and rapper was eluding to in writing the message.

Photo: WENN