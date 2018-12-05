Princess Love Wants Another Baby, Says Ray J’s Meat Limping Out The Gate

Ray J and Princess Love are most certainly enjoying their beautiful 7-month-old baby girl, and mom is ready to have another. However, Love says her husband’s, ahem, situation isn’t rising to the occasion as it should.

TMZ reports:

The happy couple sat down with our Raquel Harper for the latest episode of BET’s “Raq Rants,” and proudly showed off their nearly 7-month-old daughter, Melody. As cute as she is, it sounds like mom and dad are already making plans for baby #2!

There’s just one problem … according to PL, anyway. She says Ray hasn’t been able to get up to bat in the bedroom lately. He disputes that, saying he’s always ready … but Princess is sticking to her guns here. You decide who to believe.

Ouch. Let’s see how this will play out on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

Let’s hope for Ray J’s sake that if he is having some issues with his plumbing that he gets that checked out sooner than later considering he’s approaching his 38th birthday early next month.

Yo Ray, hit up your local gas station and cop those pills or, better yet, holler at your doctor and get the blue joints. No shots, fam.

Photo: Getty