Eminem Hits 1 Billion Mark

Eminem Reaches 1 Billion Mark On YouTube

Rapper Eminem is making history after becoming the third artist and the first rapper to reach 1 billion views on YouTube.

The Detroit spitter has 28 official videos on the popular video sharing site, amassing the ridiculous total.

According the social media tracking site famecount.com, pop stars Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga were the first artists to reach the billion views mark.

Em sits at #5 this week on Billboard’s Social 50, behind Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Shakir.

The Social 50 is a popularity list based on a formula that uses the artists’ weekly addition of friends, fans and followers on sites like Facebook, MySpace and Twitter.

It also calculates songs played from the particular artist on those sites and others such as YouTube.com and iLike.com.

