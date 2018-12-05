Meek Mill Says All Bets Are Off When It Comes To Rap Beef [Video]

If there is someone that can speak to casualties of Rap wars in this era it is Meek Mill. He made it clear no topic is safe with diss records.

During a recent visit to the Angie Martinez Show the Philadelphia MC was asked about Drake’s beef with Pusha T and if King Push went too far. Surprisingly Rihmeek said no. “Ain’t no such thing as going too hard; I would tell Drake that when I see him. I’m just telling you I come from [a place] where n***as is sayin’, ‘We smoke your mom’ […] ‘Your dad is a rat. Your sister’s a hoe. Your grand-mama’s on crack.’ That’s how this game came up. This is what it is” he explained.

Of course Mill could relate to the online ruthlessness of what a well crafted response song can do. He reminisced on how much flack he took from Drake when he released “Back To Back”. “They got memes, all types of sh*t going on. I don’t know what to do. I’m in the mix; I’m confused now.” He went on to confirm there is hope when you’re coming back from taking an L. “Ain’t no rules, though […] You can take any stance you want, you can do it how you want. Just, you know, continue your legacy and be great. We’re going to see all at the end—five years from now, 10 years from now—who is going to continue to be great. We’re gonna have some shootouts sometimes, you know what I mean? But as long as you make it home, that’s all that matters at the end of the night.”

Speaking of Drake Angie Martinez asked him to elaborate on the story he told about double dating with Jay-Z and Beyoncé on CROWN. It seems Meek’s memory on that night was a bit off as it was not “Back To Back” that Hov mistakenly played. “It was ‘Jumpman,’ but it felt like ‘Back to Back,’ ’cause the f***in’ beef was so intense” he admitted.

He went to share that Jigga corrected him through a text conversation. “He said, ‘I had ‘Jumpman’ on my playlist … I wouldn’t be listening to that if [I was hanging with] you,” Meek said. “That’s like me ridin’ around bangin’ a Jay-Z diss right now. And then I thought about it and was, like, ‘Well, if that was ‘Jumpman,’ that sh*t felt like ‘Back to Back.'”

You can view the entire interview below. The Drizzy talk starts at the 10:00 minute mark.

Photo: WENN.com