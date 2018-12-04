Meek Mill Hits Funk Flex For The Freestyle, Talks Peace With Drake & The Game

Meek Mill is currently riding the wave of his recently released Championships album, which many are hailing as the best work of his career to date. Stopping by Hot 97 to chop it up with Funkmaster Flex, the Philadelphia rhyme slinger dropped a blistering freestyle over a former rival’s track.

Before Meek Milly went into his bar thing, he and Flex chopped it up over squashed beefs, namely the one Meek and with Drake which was famously patched up recently during a concert. Meek then spoke briefly on the settled issues with The Game, and also Oschino from his hometown of Philly. However, Meek was quick to say that it’s still very much a combat sport when it comes to the lyrics, and he proved so during the freestyle portion of the interview.

Rapping over Drake’s “Back To Back,” Meek delivered a relentless performance that, for him, was subdued but still full of vigor as Flex’s mean mug can attest to. But it was Meek’s freestyle over Raekwon’s “Incarcerated Scarfaces” that seemed to really make the room go up. In all, Meek, as he’s done before on the show, proved that he’s one of the top high-level spitters, at least if one considers that he’s signed to a major label.

Check out Meek Mill on Hot 97 with Funkmaster Flex in the clip below.

Photo: WENN