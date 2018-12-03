Meek Mill Talks Prison Reform & Kanye “MAGA” West in CNN Interview

Last week Meek Mill finally released his highly anticipated album Championships and while his fans were pleased with the work he put in, Jay-Z stole all kinds of headlines thanks to his bars directed at Kanye “MAGA” West on “What’s Free.” Though the internet quickly claimed they were diss bars, Jay took to Twitter to clear up that notion immediately.

The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) November 30, 2018

Meek Mill meanwhile continues to make the media rounds where he continues to make his crusade for criminal justice reform the topic of discussion and today appeared on CNN to speak about just that and of course his thoughts about Jay and Kanye West.

“I don’t really think he goes after Kanye,” Meek stated. “I think he actually just says, ‘don’t let them separate us like they did Michael Jackson and Prince,’ basically.”

As for his thoughts on MAGA Yeezy, “Kanye just came outta nowhere and just went red hat and that was kinda against everything we represent. I don’t know what he represents but coming up in the Hip-Hop community we came up fighting and fighting for our rights for a long time. What that red hat represent don’t really represent what we been fighting for our whole lives.”

He’s not wrong.

Check out Meek Mill's interview with CNN below