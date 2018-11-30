Meek Mill Drops Star-Studded Album ‘Championships’ [Listen]

It’s been a long road to redemption for Meek Mill but after months of dropping random features and a trey bag worth of work, Meek Mill‘s first official post-prison album, Championships has finally dropped.

Coming in at a whopping 19-cuts deep (remember when albums were no more than 10 songs?), Championships boasts features from some of Hip-Hop’s heaviest weights in the game such as Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Drake, Cardi B, and Ella Mai amongst others.

Ever since getting out of prison Meek Mill’s made it his personal goal to get some criminal justice reform done so it should be interesting to see how his lyrical content reflects the social issue that drives him these days.

Peep Meek Mill’s latest offering below and let us know if his latest work was worth the wait.