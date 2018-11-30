Little Brother: Jay-Z Addresses Kanye West, Trump In New Meek Mill Track, Twitter Reacts

Meek Mill dropped his new album, Championships, at midnight (Nov. 30) and its deservedly getting plenty of attention. Nevertheless, Jay-Z managed to heighten the chatter thanks to a verse that, among other topics, name checks Kanye West and drags Donald Trump, on the new project.

UPDATE: Y’all done made Hova remember his Twitter password.

Hova appears on track no. 5 titled “What’s Free,” which also features Rick Ross. There are bars aplenty, but Jigga spittin’, “No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye, they separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA,” is what has Twitter armchair quarterbacking the verse.

A further review—he adds, “I ain’t one of these house n*ggas you bought/My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours

My spou…C’mon, man”—also shows Donald Trump is squarely in Jay-Z’s sites, too.

But that’s just one of the lines heads are appreciating (see: “I ain’t got a billion streams, got a billion dollars.”). There’s also the Biz Markie homage, woke bars about 360 deals and chitterlings, and more.

Rozay is going to catch flack for the homophobia, though (it’s 2018, someone tell him).

Is Jay-Z the GOAT? See some of the best reactions in the gallery.