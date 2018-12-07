CLOSE
MLB Players Luis Valbuena & Jose Castillo Killed In Car Crash in Venezuela

It's a dark day for the family and fans of Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo...

Piitsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals - June 25, 2005

Source: G. N. Lowrance / Getty

It’s a sad day for baseball fans as TMZ is reporting that MLB infielders Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo were both killed in a car crash in Venezuela yesterday (December 6).

According to the report 33-year-old Valbuena and 37-year-old Castillo were killed after leaving a Venezuelan league game and their driver drove off the road after either hitting a rock or swerving in an attempt to avoid the hit.

The driver, teammate Carlos Rivero, survived the wreck.

The MLB released a statement Friday morning, saying, “We are saddened by the tragic news that Luis Valbuena and former major leaguer José Castillo have died in a car accident.”

This comes just two years after Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in a boat accident just before he was poised to sign a multi-year multi-million dollar contract.

Rest In Power.

Photo: Getty

MLB Baseball , RIP

