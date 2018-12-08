Deontay Wilder Says Floyd Mayweather Is Jealous Of Him [Video]

Deontay Wilder is fresh off a draw after his exciting match with Tyson Fury, cementing his place as a fighter to watch in the coming years. Wilder hit back at Floyd Mayweather, who seems to not be a fan of the heavyweight slugger, with the “Bronze Bomber” saying Money is essentially a hater.

We got Wilder out in L.A. just days after he and Tyson Fury put together the most entertaining draw in boxing history and he says, while the world was stoked on the fight, Floyd wasn’t.

“They loved it, they loved every bit of it. The world loved it, and I don’t think he liked that though. He wants all the attention on him, and it’s sad that it’s like that.”

Deontay’s logic is that he’s a heavyweight, and the big guys are the ones fans REALLY want to see, so it’s just a matter of time before he’s at the top of the sport, and the old guys have to get used to it.

When we asked him if he’ll ever make Floyd Mayweather money, he says it’s definitely in the future for him, and once again, seems to take shots at Money.

“I’m coming, and it’s a lot of fighters that’s jealous of me for no reason. I’ve never said nothing bad about no one, I’ve always wished them well.”

It appears that Mayweather and plenty of others thought Fury should have won the fight despite him being knocked down twice. At any rate, a Wilder and Fury rematch is most certainly primed for the future after their acclaimed match.

