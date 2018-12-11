Bill Cosby Ruined “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” Says Songwriter’s Daughter

The Oscar-winning Christmas-themed song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” was written in the 1940s at the time where gender politics were decidedly skewed in favor of men. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, radio stations across the U.S. and Canada are banning the song from their airwaves and the daughter of the composer is blaming Bill Cosby.

This is not sitting well with the daughter of Broadway legend Frank Loesser, who said she has heard complaints in the past about her dad’s ditty but blames Bill Cosby for turning it into something fiendish.

“Bill Cosby ruined it for everybody,” Susan Loesser told NBC News on Thursday. “Way before #Me Too, I would hear from time to time people call it a date rape song. I would get annoyed because it’s a song my father wrote for him and my mother to sing at parties. But ever since Cosby was accused of drugging women, I hear the date rape thing all the time.”

Cosby was convicted earlier this year of drugging and sexually assaulting one woman and has been accused of doing the same to dozens more. And the link between the song and disgraced actor was even reinforced in a memorable SNL skit — from 2015.

Loesser tells the outlet that she believes her father, who passed in 1969, would be angered at knowing his song was banned from being played. Further, she explained a curious line from the song, “what’s in this drink?,” was a joking phrase used at the time, not to notate a person was being drugged.

