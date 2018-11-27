Boosie Says Bill Cosby Has Him Confused [Video]

Boosie says a lot of things. One thing the Baton Rouge rapper can’t wrap his head around if convicted rapist Bill Cosby being a sexual predator.

Reports TMZ:

Boosie sat down with our Raquel Harper for Tuesday’s episode of “Raq Rants” on BET, and she asked what his takeaway was from Cosby’s sexual assault trial. He explained why the entire saga left him scratching his head.

The Louisiana rapper says women lining up outside hotel rooms for a chance to have sex with celebs is totally common. Now, Boosie was clear … he isn’t saying Cosby is NOT guilty — but he definitely thinks some women have ulterior motives, and that might be the case for some of Cosby’s alleged victims.

Said Boosie: “It’s hard for me to believe that these celebrities have to take pussy,” said Boosie.

Actually, celebrities can be rapists, too. Someone has to give Boosie a serious lesson on toxic masculinity and victim blaming.

To be fair this is only a clip, but don’t bank on the full take being any better.

