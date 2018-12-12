Lil Wayne Teams Up With TIDAL For Exclusive “I Ain’t Sh*t Without You” Tour

With Tha Carter V, Lil Wayne proved that he’s still an artist with a lot to offer to the masses musically and fans were certainly receptive. The Young Money boss announced the cities for a new free concert series that is exclusive to members of TIDAL.

Earlier in the month, Weezy teased the “I Ain’t Sh*t Without You” tour, billed as a fan appreciation event. Until Monday (Dec. 11), the cities for the series were unknown but everything is out the bag now.

The tour kicks off on Dec. 17 in Houston, Texas before hitting up Atlanta, Ga. on Dec. 19. Washington, D.C. will see the New Orleans rapper live in the flesh on Dec. 19, and Wayne will close out the mini-tour in Chicago on Dec. 21.

TIDAL subscribers can attend the show for free by RSVP by following this link. TIDAL is also giving exclusive VIP access at the tour stops to Sprint Unlimited Plus members.

—

Photo: Getty