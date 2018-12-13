Pro-Trump Fool Caught On Tape Threatening U.S. Senator

A Brooklyn man who is a known supporter of President Donald Trump was placed behind bars for making a death threat against a sitting United States Senator. David Brogan left threatening messages for the unnamed female senator earlier this month, leading to his arrest.

The New York Post reports:

“If I see you on the streets, I’m gonna f–king light you up with f–king bullets,” David Brogan snarled in a message to the unnamed lawmaker, according to Brooklyn federal-court documents.

“I value the God-given right to life,” he allegedly added. “When I’m in DC and you’re there, I got your f–king mark, you stupid b—h.”

Brogan, a pro-life Trump supporter, faces federal charges for threatening the politician in a Dec. 4 message on her answering machine, authorities said.

The outlet adds that Brogan, 41, was released Wednesday (Dec. 12) on a $50,000 bond and is on house arrest with an ankle monitor to take note of his movements across the city. A trial date for the federal charges has yet to be announced.

—

Photo: Getty