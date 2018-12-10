Trump Tweets “Smocking Gun”, Twitter Roasts Him Like A Pumpkin #SmockingGun

President Donald Trump and his Twitter fingers have already provided plenty to mock and on Monday (Dec. 10), the former business mogul once again posted some joke fodder. In one of his usual Twitter missives in trying to keep the legal heat off his back, Trump tweeted “smocking gun” and he’s getting ferociously slandered as a result.

“‘Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.’ @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,” Trump tweeted.

He added, “which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

Trump was referencing Robert Mueller’s investigation and later saying that his paying off Michael Cohen was a just a private payment, which still doesn’t signal whether or not it was on the up and up.

At any rate, Twitter has been flipping and frying President Donald Trump all morning and we’ve got the best reactions below.

—

