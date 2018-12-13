CLOSE
HomeNas

Swizz Beatz & Nas Shine In The Vibrant Video to “Echo”

Swizz Beatz and Nas take it back to smooth sounds and thought provoking lyrics one time for the culture.

Leave a comment
Swizz Beatz

Source: photo: WENN

In recent months Swizz Beatz went hard dropping new guest featured visuals in support of his latest project Poison and today he continues with his grind.

Coming through with a vibrant visual to “Echo,” Swizz links up with Hip-Hop legend Nas and make themselves at home at the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM in Tokyo where the two shine bright under the mesmerizing light exhibits found throughout the building.

Real talk this is a perfect example of how a music video can capture the feeling of a mellow soul-infused track while the artist spits from thought provoking sh*t. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself thinking about this visual throughout the day after watching it.

NAs , Swizz Beatz

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
GQ's 2018 All-Stars Celebration - Arrivals
Pras Of The Fugees Says Feds Targeting Him In Money Laundering Scheme Because He’s Black
12.12.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close