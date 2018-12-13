Swizz Beatz & Nas Shine In The Vibrant Video to “Echo”

In recent months Swizz Beatz went hard dropping new guest featured visuals in support of his latest project Poison and today he continues with his grind.

Coming through with a vibrant visual to “Echo,” Swizz links up with Hip-Hop legend Nas and make themselves at home at the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM in Tokyo where the two shine bright under the mesmerizing light exhibits found throughout the building.

Real talk this is a perfect example of how a music video can capture the feeling of a mellow soul-infused track while the artist spits from thought provoking sh*t. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself thinking about this visual throughout the day after watching it.