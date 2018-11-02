Swizz Beatz Calls On YG’s, OG’s & Trendsetters To Hop on His Latest Album ‘Poison’ [Listen]

Over the past few weeks Swizz Beatz has been dropping all kinds of visual work to amp up the release of his new LP Poison and today the super producer finally gets around to dropping his newest project.

Coming more than a decade after dropping his last full length studio LP One Man Band, Swizz’s third official solo album comes in at 10 cuts deep and features Hip-Hop heavyweights and legends such as Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss, Nas, and more (no Alicia Keys?). Executive produced by J. Cole, Poison is of course produced by the former Ruff Ryder and will no doubt feature drums that’ll have you boppin’ your head off.

Check out Swizz Beatz’s Poison below and sound off on your thoughts in the comments below.