Game Over: Nintendo Will Be Moving On From Retro Consoles After This Year

Nintendo set the gaming world ablaze with the release of its two retro consoles the NES and SNES Classic. If you haven’t gotten your hands on one and still want to, this upcoming holiday season will be your last chance to do so.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Nintendo’s President and CEO Reggie Fils-Aime pretty much confirmed the company will be moving on from retro consoles in 2019. So if you had high hopes of a Nintendo 64 Classic coming out its a safe bet that won’t be happening. Aime clearly states in the interview that the current slate of retro consoles was the “extent of our classic program.” “These products are going to be available through the holiday season and once they sell out, they’re gone. And that’s it,” he added.

Nintendo fans still interested in playing the companies classic NES games should concentrate their focus on the games supplied via Nintendo Switch Online he points out. While the company’s plan when it came to the launch of its retro consoles was shaky, this move isn’t that surprising. Of course, they would instead rather you purchase a Switch which is the fastest selling home console of all time in the US selling over 20 million units to play classic games in it’s growing the online library.

While you will no longer be able to own a physical retro console (which I think was a money grab) who’s to say you won’t be able to play the NES, SNES, N64, and possibly GameCube games you loved on your Nintendo Switch in the. Besides Super Smash Bros Ultimate is taking up most of your time anyway.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty