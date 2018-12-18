‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Tresure Price Knocked For DUI, Struggle Mugshot In Effect

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tresure Price probably could use a do-over after a wild night of partying ended with her arrest for driving under the influence. To compound matters, Price was allegedly injured in the back seat of the police vehicle and is threatening to sue over her injuries.

TMZ reports:

It all went down last week in the ATL after cops say they saw Price run a red light. According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, Price drove several blocks before finally pulling over. Cops say Price reeked of booze, though she insisted she only had a shot of vodka and a lemon drop martini.

Cops administered a field sobriety test … which she bombed. She was cuffed and arrested for DUI, reckless driving and failure to obey. But, the night was just beginning for Price.

On their way to the police station, the arresting officer said he had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting someone on a bicycle who came outta nowhere. Cops say he could hear Price slide forward in the back seat but couldn’t tell if she hit the cage.

The outlet adds that Price complained of face and neck injuries along with chest pain and is considering legal action. She posted bail that evening.

—

Photo: TMZ