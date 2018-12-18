Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Agree To Chill On Child Support War For The Holidays

The ongoing legal struggle between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian looked to only get uglier as the pair haggled over child support payments for their daughter, Dream. The former couple has agreed to chill on the serve and volley regarding their issues for the holidays, but the beef is still very much on.

The Blast reports:

The former couple was due in court this week to continue squabbling over the child support payments for 2-year-old Dream, but the hearing was just taken off calendar.

Sources directly involved with the ongoing negotiations tell The Blast Rob and Blac are still worlds apart on a settlement, but the hope of the reality stars is they can enjoy the holidays to enjoy their families and then officially revisit the fighting once the New Year begins.

It’s not a surprise they want to take things easy this year, the holidays have been rough for Rob & Chyna over the years, including his claims that she once smashed his Christmas gingerbread house while choking him out with an iPhone cord.

As noted by the outlet, Kardashian was on the hook to pay Chyna $20,000 per month but he’s unable to do so and says that he’s unable to return to reality TV due to the mental anguish he suffered while dating Chyna.

