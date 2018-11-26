CLOSE
Coon Coins: Blac Chyna Doesn’t Even Use Skin Bleaching-Cream She’s Selling

This struggle rapper is out to secure any bag she can.

Source: 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk in Los Angeles, California. Featuring: Blac Chyna Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 01 Oct 2017 Credit: Sheri Determan/WENN.com

All money isn’t good money. Word is Blac Chyna doesn’t even use the skin-bleaching cream she’s selling in Nigeria. 

Finessing folk in the motherland for a bag? The nerve.

According to TMZ, sources close to Chyna—which could mean an intern or a delivery guy—say she’s never applied the Whitenicious by Dencia t”Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream” to her skin. Apparently they offered her bag regardless, and she snatched it.

Reportedly, BC has been using Whitenicious dark spot corrector products for her hyperpigmentation, but not any skin bleacher.

As for her trip to Nigeria, not everyone was welcoming.

Look up in the sky…there goes the jig.

Blac Chyna X @whiteniciousnigeria

Photo: WENN.com

Blac Chyna

Close