Blac Chyna Dragged To Coon County For Selling Skin Bleaching Cream In Nigeria

Struggle rapper, alleged socialite and Tyga and Rob Kardashian baby mama Blac Chyna is getting dragged on these here Internets. This time, it’s because she is pushing a skin lightening cream.

Yep, the fleece goddess is pushing bleaching cream, in Lagos, Nigeria no less. And, it’s really called “Whitenicious.”

It goes without saying that people feel a ways about BC’s latest cash grab.

Anything for a bag, right? These tweets don’t think so as she is getting roasted for her coontastic decision. We are seriously just her for the comments, which you can peep the best of in the gallery.

—

Photo: WENN.com