African American Woman Appointed As Vice President At Netflix

It looks like our culture will receive more representation in entertainment for 2019. A Black woman has been appointed to a senior leadership position at one of the largest streaming services in the world.

As per Deadline, Channing Dungey has been announced as Vice President of Original Content at Netflix. The executive is no stranger to show development as she enjoyed success at ABC since 2004 working on Scandal and Criminal Minds. In 2016 she became the first African American president of ABC Entertainment Group therefore making her the first African American president of a major broadcast television network. Prior to ABC she developed and supervised several commercially successful films including The Matrix and The Devil’s Advocate.

“Channing is a creative force whose taste and talent have earned her the admiration of her peers across the industry. She’s a risk taker and ground-breaker and talent love working with her. I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer in a formal statement. According to the press release Dungey will be setting the strategy for the platform’s original content department and advancing programming that is already housed at Netflix including Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

Launched in 1998 as an online DVD rental outlet, the brand has gone on to disrupt how content is now consumed. By 2017 it is estimated the Los Gatos, California based company as having 137 million subscribers throughout the world. Dungey is set start in her new position immediately.

