YG ft. Quavo “Slay,” Ice Cube “The New Funkadelic” & More | Daily Visuals 12.19.18

Aside from the artists on TDE like Jay Rock, YG’s been one of LA’s most visible artists in 2018 and looking to close out the year on a high note the young blood from the streets of Compton links up with an ATLien to show how sweet the afterlife is for a real one.

Teaming up with Quavo for the visuals to “Slay,” YG finds himself at the pearly gates where the angels are all half-naked young women who seem to have a soft spot for G’s and B’s. Why YG wearing gloves in heaven though? Can’t leave finger prints on clouds or feathered angel wings, B.

Back on earth Hip-Hop triple-OG Ice Cube takes everyone on a neon trip and uses mirror effects and optical illusions to dazzle the eye while entertaining the ear in his clip to “The New Funkadelic.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Robin Thicke, Slim Thug featuring Cityy, and more.

YG FT. QUAVO – “SLAY”

ICE CUBE – “THE NEW FUNKADELIC”

ROBIN THICKE – “TESTIFY”

SLIM THUG FT. CITYY – “STILL”

FAT TREL – “MOTIVATION”

MOZZY – “BLACK HEARTED”

SKINNYFROMTHE9 FT. FETTY WAP – “TOO FAST”

SABA FT. THEMIND – “SIRENS”

AESOP ROCK & TOBACCO ARE MALIBU KEN – “CORN MAZE”

MATT MUSE – “DON’T TWEAK”

SURVE – “GOING HOME”

REKS, MASTA ACE, RAKAA IRISCIENCE & MR WIGGLES – “TO THE FULLEST”