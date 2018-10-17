Cardi B, YG, A$AP Rocky & More Perform At The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards

It went up last night at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards, as some of the most prominent names in Hip-Hop hit the stage to do their thing.

Cardi B shut the internet down with a performance full of attitude and booty, T.I. performed “Wraith” with Yo Gotti, A$AP Rocky and YG hit the stage together, and more. If you weren’t able to tune in, click into the gallery to see how it all went down.

Photo: Getty