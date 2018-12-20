Oh Word?: Van Jones Says It Was Kim Kardashian Who Got The ‘First Step Act’ Prison Reform Bill Passed

Van Jones is a really big fan of Kim Kardashian and her sudden obsession with prison reform. In fact, he credits the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for getting the First Step Act passed this week.

When approached by TMZ, the CNN commentator told paparazzi “If Kim Kardashian had not gone to the White House and talked to Donald Trump, we would not have passed this bill.” See the rest of his message up top.

The Act, passed by the United States Senate with a vote of 87-12, is the start of fairer sentencing for drug offenses and more. The Washington Post gives a quick synopsis for those who aren’t up to speed:

“The bill would help prisoners earn good-time credits so they could reduce their sentences for good behavior. It would offer them more training and work opportunities, as well as the chance to earn money that would go into escrow accounts to pay for post-release expenses. It would bolster programs to help prisoners reintegrate into society after release. It would ban shackling of pregnant women. The legislation would relax some mandatory-minimum sentences, mainly on drug charges, and give judges more discretion to sentence people to less than the mandatory amount of time if they are convicted of nonviolent drug crimes. It would also address the ongoing outrage that more than 2,000 people have languished behind bars because of an unjust disparity in sentencing rules between charges for crack and powder cocaine offenses, a distinction that disproportionately hit African Americans.”

Who would have ever guessed Kim K. would one day put her selfie stick down long enough to attempt to influence our nation politically? Do you agree she’s the reason this bill passed, or is Jones tripping?

