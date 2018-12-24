Scammer Update: Judge Allows Clermont Twin To Travel To Hawaii For Holidays

One-half of the Clermont Twins found herself on the bad end of the law after being charged with using a dead man’s credit card to rack up expensive items for herself. Shannade Clermont, the former Yeezy model and reality TV star is facing 20 years in court after taking a plea deal for one felony count of wire fraud, but a federal judge is allowing her to travel to Hawaii with her family for the holidays.

The Blast reports:

On December 20, Clermont’s lawyer wrote a letter to the judge asking for permission for his client to travel to Hawaii from December 27 till January 2 to celebrate the holidays. Her lawyer noted that the prosecution had no issue with the request.

The judge signed off the same day and granted her request.

Clermont is set to appear in court in February for sentencing, where she is facing 20 years in prison.

As The Blast first reported, Clermont who is also a former “Bad Girls Club” star, pled guilty to one felony count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York.

Clermont was indicted on wire fraud, access device fraud, and identity theft charges. For taking the plea deal, the other two charges were dropped.

—

Photo: Getty