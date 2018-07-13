Scam Queen: Yeezy Model Charged With Using Dead Man’s ATM Card

Hey, alleged, scammers are going to scam. Shannade Clermont, one of the now infamous Clermont Twins, has been charged with using the ATM card of a dead man.

Trust, that is only the start of the struggle.

Reports the Miami Herald:

A former cast member of the television reality series “Bad Girls Club” was arrested Wednesday on charges alleging she stole debit card information from a man who died shortly after a “prostitution date” with her.

Shannade Clermont, 24, was freed on $100,000 bail after she was charged with wire fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. She was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after she arrived on a flight.

Prosecutors said the man she visited in January 2017 was found dead of a drug overdose the next morning in his midtown Manhattan apartment. A loose and broken condom was found on the victim’s bed, according to court papers.

Clermont reportedly went lavish when she got the card in hand. Despite dude being, ya know, dead.

Authorities said Clermont used stolen debit card information to try to obtain over $20,000. They said she used the money to pay her rent and phone bills, buy plane tickets and make online purchases of clothing and other merchandise.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a release that Clermont “lived up to her reality series reputation.”

He credited investigators with the New York Police Department for the investigation, saying: “Clermont’s new reality is federal prosecution for her alleged nefarious conduct.”

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors included text messages between the victim’s phone and Clermont’s phone prior to what the government described as a “prostitution date.”

Besides appearing on Oxygen network’s ‘Bad Girls Club,’ the twins modeled for Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

Photo: Getty