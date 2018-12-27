Travis Scott Surprises His Parents With A Porsche & Range Rover For Christmas

It’s been a helluva year for Travis Scott. From locking down the future franchise of the Kardashian clan, dropping his own signature Jordans, and landing on top of the Billboard charts, the Astroworld rapper has had a 2018 for the ages.

But aside from being an rapper/entrepreneur/Kardashian baby daddy, as it turns out Scott also happens to be a good son.

For Christmas La Flame decided to gift his parents some new big boy toys by blessing them with a new Porsche and Range Rover. Overcome with tears and emotion his folks couldn’t believe that their son had stashed some luxury automobiles in their garage and couldn’t contain their excitement. Were they expecting coal or something?

Check out the heartwarming video of the surprise below and let us know what you got your folks for Christmas. Don’t worry, we ain’t judging.