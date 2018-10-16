Travis Scott Teases A “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 With Flipped Swoosh

It’s really starting to look like Jordan brand made the right move enlisting the creative talents of Travis Scott.

After creating an instant hit with the university blue “Cactus Jack” Jordan IV’s and teasing an even hotter purple version of the classic silhouette, the Astroworld rapper is teasing a reimagining of the timeless Air Jordan 1.

Taking to the gram, Scott showcases the earth brown and white 1’s whose standout characteristic will be a backwards Nike swoosh but most appreciated feature is a secret pocket in which you can stash, well, your stash. While we’re loving how this one is panning out don’t be surprised if authorities complain about this feature and pressure Jordan to keep this release off the streets or ditch that part of the design.

No word yet on whether or not these will see a public release or if it’ll remain a friends and family exclusive a la the purple IV “Cactus Jack”‘s (bastards).

Check out the video and concept art below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these should they drop some time in the future.