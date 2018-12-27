Tattoos In Sports Video Games Becoming An Issue, Athletes Don’t Own Them

What makes video games great, especially sports-related ones, is the realistic player models thanks to next-generation scanning technology. So now when you play NBA 2K or FIFA, for example, you get every detail including the player’s tattoos, but the body ink that is now the norm is becoming an issue for developers cause the athletes do not own the tats.

Wait… what?

Despite the personal connections the tattoos may have and the fact the athlete might have come up with the idea in their heads, they do not own the ink.

Per The New York Times: