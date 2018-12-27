Ya Think?: Michelle Obama Is The “Most Admired Woman”

Is the nation finally starting to really appreciate the Black woman? For the first time in 17 years, Hillary Clinton had to fall back and now Michelle Obama is the Most Admired Woman.

This is per the annual Gallup Survey that placed the former First Lady (and who still is for many) in the top spot. Oprah Winfrey came in 2nd while Hillary Clinton came in 3rd.

Not to be outdone, her husband, Barack Obama, was the Most Admired Man, for the 11th year in a row. As a testament to the sanity of many, Donald Trump came in 2nd.

Yep, Cheeto is still getting outclassed by Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama, since they got 19% and 15% mentions, respectively, compared to Cheeto’s 13%.

As for Michelle Obama, her just-released autobiography Becoming is breaking all types of sales records.

—

Photo: WENN.com