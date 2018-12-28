Nike Unveils Limited Edition Chinese New Year of The Pig Collection [Photos]

Don’t give Nike a reason to drop new colorways to classic silhouettes because you know they’ll do it… and they have again.

In celebration of The Year of The Pig which is the last animal sign representing 2019 in the Chinese zodiac, Nike is releasing a limited-edition Chinese New Year collection that combines all 12 signs together in the form of traditional Chinese patchwork called Bai Jia Yi and throwing them on some of your favorite sneaker silhouettes.

Amongst the standout collection that will bear the celebratory colorway will be the Air Jordan XII, KYRIE 5, Air Force 1, and Air Max 98.

Check out pics for the upcoming collection below and on the flip and let us know if any of these joints peaked your sneaker interest.

—

Photo: Nike

