Nike To Release Self-Lacing Basketball Sneakers In 2019, Will Cost $350

Nike has been teasing us for a while with the idea of self-lacing shoe since Marty McFly first donned the Nike Mag. We have seen glimpses, but it looks like the company Phil Knight built is heading towards a reality where power-lacing systems are a thing with a new basketball shoe in 2019.

The future is finally here.

Ever since we saw Marty McFly show of the technologically advanced sneakers in Back To The Future II, we wondered when it would be a standard feature on shoes. Nike executives revealed during a company quarterly earnings call that “Adaptive” performance basketball shoes that will cost around $350 will launch in 2019.

Some kicks enthusiasts got their hands on the wearable tech when Nike decided to sell the sneaker in limited quantities back in 2015. In 2017 the company introduced a low-cut training shoe that utilized HyperAdapt self-fitting technology that cost $720. This new basketball shoe that Nike is promising in the year will use a lighter, cheaper and fully capable of handling the rigorous motions that take place on a basketball court.

If you need an idea of how it would work look no further than the recently released Air Jordan XXXIII which requires wearers to tighten the sneaker using the new “FastFit” tightening system. We are very intrigued as to how this basketball sneaker will look when it debuts next year.

—

Photo: Ben Hoskins / Getty