Jordan Brand Unveils Laceless Air Jordan XXXIII [Photos]

Look Ma, no laces. Jordan Brand just unveiled the Air Jordan XXXIII which will surely have heads talking about its new FastFit Technology.

“From day one, we’ve taken pride in the Air Jordan game shoe, where we focus on athlete insights and the latest innovations to create silhouettes that are distinctly Jordan,” says Michael Jordan via a press statement. “That balance also allows the game shoe to continually revolutionize both in sport and style.”

The top of the line model is the first to incorporate FastFit, which essentially removes laces and intros an all-new system for lockdown fit while on the court.

After slipping your foot into the shoe, a tug on the forefoot strap tightens all the cables to create a 360-lockdown. A pull on the side loops releases the cables when it’s time to take the kicks off. The tech takes cues from the HyperAdapt tech found on the Marty McFly sneakers that became reality.

The Air Jordan XXXIII will be available beginning October 18. Check out detailed images in the gallery.