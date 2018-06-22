Jordan Brand Set To Keep The Summer Going With Some Heat For Their Fall 2018 Releases

Summer just started this week but like the legend they’re named after the almighty Jordan brand knows there’s no rest for the weary and they’re already gearing up for their 2018 Fall releases and man do they have some heat.

While most people will go gaga over the new iterations of the classic Air Jordan silhouettes like the 1’s, III’s (them Quai 54’s are fire!), and XIII’s, the Fall releases also features some spiffy versions of the 312’s and Russell Westbrook lifestyle kicks.

Release dates for the Fall line have yet to be released but best believe hypebeasts will be stalking a few of these joints so keep your ear to the street and be ready to pounce on your favorite joints.

Check out what JB has in store for ya below and let us know which joints you’ll be checking for in a few months.

—

Photo: Jordan Brand

