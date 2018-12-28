Kanye West Cops Kim Kardashian A $14M Miami Beach Condo

There is no question that Kanye West adores his wife. Word is Yeezy copped Kim Kardashian a $14M Miami Beach condo for Christmas.

That’s a surprise gift for that ass, no pun intended.

Reports TMZ:

Kanye made a deal to buy a mega-unit in a super, super exclusive Miami Beach condo building, dubbed “Billionaire Beach Bunker” … TMZ has confirmed.

The 18-story building is occupied by hedge fund gazillionaires and ridiculously rich land developers.

We’re told Kanye scoped the place out on his own while in town for Art Basel, and Kim had never even seen it. Kanye has fairly deep ties to the city. He’s a regular at the Basel. Kim also did a show there … “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.”

Our sources say Kanye secretly made the offer this month and surprised Kim on Xmas day.

The unit sounds awesome. It’s 4,700 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths and an insanely large terrace. The building is tricked out with a gym, pool and spa.

Yeezy reportedly caught a discount, paying $14M when it was originally listed at $15.5M.

Page Six reports their unit is 5A in the Faena House, an 18-story luxury beachfront tower.