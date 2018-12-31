Skillz Drops His ‘2018 Rap Up”, ft. Lil Duval [Listen]

Skillz still has the only year-end wrap up that matters. Debate your Auntie.

Today (Dec. 31), the Virginia MC dropped his “2018 Rap Up” and he once again deftly summarized all the major highs and lows, and jokes, of the year in rhyme form.

This time, he even brought along Lil Duval—his “Smile (Living My Best Life)” does serve as the song’s instrumental after all.

Listen to the “2018 Rap Up” below and tell us what you think.

Photo: Getty