Machine Gun Kelly Takes One Last Shot at Eminem To End 2018

Just when it seemed like the beef between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem was cooked, served and stored in the fridge, MGK decided to throw it back in the microwave to end 2018.

Taking to his Instagram page for one last swipe at Eminem, the Cleveland rapper posted a quick clip of his Slim Shady diss track “Rap Devil” accompanied with a caption that made his intentions clear.

“just to piss y’all off one more time before the years over. y’all still BIG mad. F*ck rap god Im the rap devil goodbye 2018.”

Kinda seems like MGK might be the one still salty about Eminem taking a shot at him on “Not Alike” but that’s just our assessment.

We doubt Eminem will respond to this but then again you never know what to expect from Em at any given moment. For all we know, he might decide to take another shot at MGK when he drops his next album in a few years.

Until then though it seems like Machine Gun Kelly has gotten the last word in an otherwise unexpected rap battle

