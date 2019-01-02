Ebro Darden Appointed Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop At Apple Music

Ebro Darden is taking his talents to an additional form of Rap media. This week he starts a new executive position at Apple Music.

In an exclusive report by Billboard the radio talent has been appointed as Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B. According to the story Darden will oversee a team of writers and editors to drive the streaming service’s online content. He outlined his intended direction for the new role in an interview.

“First things first is making sure that we’re firing on all cylinders in the best way possible, helping consumers find the music that they love and also helping artists connect with consumers in a real way. Once I learn about what’s needed to achieve that, it will be about looking ahead and figuring out ways to serve the communities where hip-hop and R&B music is made,” he explained.

Rachel Newman, Global Director of Editorial, detailed the designation via a statement. “We’re excited that Ebro is joining us in a full-time capacity. Having dedicated his life and career to hip-hop, R&B and pop music, he has so much to offer. One of Ebro’s most defining characteristics is that he has great ears for where R&B and hip-hop are transcending and evolving to beyond even the borders of the U.S. He’ll obviously take a leadership position for us not just in hip-hop and R&B but also in the communities where the music is made, which is also exciting and something unique to Ebro.”

Darden joined Apple Music back in 2015 as a host for the Beats 1 station. He will continue hosting his Ebro in the Morning show on Hot 97. Prior to his tenure on the morning show he served as the radio station’s Vice President of Programming from 2008-2013. He starts his new position immediately.

Photo: Derrick Salters / WENN.com