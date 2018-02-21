Birdman Talks ‘Before Anythang’ Doc & More With Beats 1’s Ebro Darden

Birdman and his Cash Money Records empire still remain one of independent Hip-Hop’s greatest success, and a recent documentary on the rise of the label just dropped last week via Apple Music. The New Orleans mogul sat down with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden to talk a bit about the Before Anythang film, more details on the development of the Cash Money collective, and more.

Without giving it all away, the businessman and artist born Bryan Williams dives into the documentary, his relationship with Lil Wayne and a desire to rebuild what was broken and his connection to hometown producer and legend in his own right, Mannie Fresh.

The chat can be heard and seen below and also on the following pages.

Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story can be found by following this link.

Birdman on meeting Lil Wayne and his family.

Birdman on Mannie Fresh.

