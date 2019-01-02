CLOSE
HomeNews

Former Backup Singer Claims To Have Witnessed R. Kelly Having Sex With Underaged Aaliyah

R. Kelly's time been up but now he's about to have some hot tea poured out to start the new year

Leave a comment

Source: R. Kelly (aka Robert Sylvester Kelly) 25 Strong: The BET Silver Anniversary Celebration Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, California- 26.10.05 Featuring: R. Kelly (aka Robert Sylvester Kelly) Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 27 Oct 2005 Credit: David Livingston / WENN

R. Kelly‘s perverse way of life has been well documented over the years with women calling him out for his behavior and even leading to a Lifetime docu-series in which his victims recount how the man once considered the King of R&B preyed on their young minds and bodies.

Now People is reporting that during an interview for the first episode of the 6-part Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, former backup singer Jovante Cunningham says that not only did she witness Kelly have sex with underaged girls during their time together, but that one was none other than Aaliyah herself.

Reports People:

“Aaliyah [was] very tom-boyish, glasses, braces, no swag,” Cunningham describes of meeting the 12-year-old aspiring singer who became acquainted with R. Kelly through her uncle Barry Hankerson, his manager at the time.

“She truly was a beautiful young lady. We used to sneak Aaliyah out of the hotel room and take her all over the place,” says Cunningham. Aaliyah would go on to make it big with her debut R. Kelly-penned single “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.” “Those were the good old days,” says the former backup singer, “but those are the things that also make you cry.”

During her interview, Cunningham breaks down recalling when she claims to have discovered her boss R. Kelly, then 27, and Aaliyah, then age 15, had a sexual relationship.

“We were out on the road with Aaliyah,” she says. “On a tour bus, there really aren’t many confined spaces. When you get on the bus there are bunks and so these bunks have little curtains you can pull at night if you don’t want anybody to see you sleeping.”

“So it just so happened we were all laying in our bunks and the curtains are open, everybody’s communicating, laughing,” Cunningham continues. “When the [room] door flew open on the bus. Robert was having sex with Aaliyah.”

Asked what she saw, Cunningham responds: “Things that an adult should not be doing with a child.” She adds, “I can’t stress to you how people are still suffering behind things that went on 20 years ago.”

Maybe this is part of the reason why R. Kelly felt he needed to marry the underaged singer in the 90’s. The marriage was annulled within the year and though the damage had been done, Aaliyah went on to enjoy a very successful career until her tragic death in 2001.

Surviving R. Kelly debuts on January 3rd on Lifetime at 9pm.

newsletter , R. kelly

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Snoop Dogg In Concert - Hollywood, FL
Snoop Dogg Offers Home To Abandoned Dog Named Snoop
01.01.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close