Former Backup Singer Claims To Have Witnessed R. Kelly Having Sex With Underaged Aaliyah

R. Kelly‘s perverse way of life has been well documented over the years with women calling him out for his behavior and even leading to a Lifetime docu-series in which his victims recount how the man once considered the King of R&B preyed on their young minds and bodies.
Now People is reporting that during an interview for the first episode of the 6-part Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, former backup singer Jovante Cunningham says that not only did she witness Kelly have sex with underaged girls during their time together, but that one was none other than Aaliyah herself.
Reports People:
