Duh!: R&Pee Singer R. Kelly Drops 19-Minute Song Called “I Admit It”

Infamous R&Pee crooner R. Kelly dropped a 19-minute song called “I Admit It.” Naturally, Twitter is having a field day (morning?) discussing the audacity of R’uh.

R Kelly is tired of y’all 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KzjnssE2wl — Fortune (@MoreLife_04) July 23, 2018

We have no desire to listen to 19-minutes of R. Kelly. However, the guy talked about all the f*cksh*t he’s been accused of doing. He admits he can’t spell, couldn’t read a teleprompter at the Grammys, that he banged the best friends of girlfriends and more.

But the chatter is about his comments on sleeping with younger women and his thoughts on pedophilia.

Yeah, it’s only Monday.

Peep some of the reactions in the gallery. Y’all still ain’t cancel this guy for real?

—

Photo: WENN.com