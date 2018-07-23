CLOSE
Home > News

Duh!: R&Pee Singer R. Kelly Drops 19-Minute Song Called “I Admit It”

R'uh had a lot of time.

Leave a comment

Source: R. Kelly (aka Robert Sylvester Kelly) 25 Strong: The BET Silver Anniversary Celebration Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, California- 26.10.05

Infamous R&Pee crooner R. Kelly dropped a 19-minute song called “I Admit It.” Naturally, Twitter is having a field day (morning?) discussing the audacity of R’uh. 

We have no desire to listen to 19-minutes of R. Kelly. However, the guy talked about all the f*cksh*t he’s been accused of doing. He admits he can’t spell, couldn’t read a teleprompter at the Grammys, that he banged the best friends of girlfriends and more.

But the chatter is about his comments on sleeping with younger women and his thoughts on pedophilia.

Yeah, it’s only Monday.

Peep some of the reactions in the gallery. Y’all still ain’t cancel this guy for real?

R. Kelly Confessions On Song Called "I Admit It" Has Twitter Reacting

12 photos Launch gallery

R. Kelly Confessions On Song Called "I Admit It" Has Twitter Reacting

Continue reading Duh!: R&Pee Singer R. Kelly Drops 19-Minute Song Called “I Admit It”

R. Kelly Confessions On Song Called "I Admit It" Has Twitter Reacting

  R. Kelly just dropped a 19-minute song called "I Admit It." It's too early for this.

Photo: WENN.com

newsletter , R. kelly

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Check Out The Trailer For The RZA’s New Film ‘Cut Throat City’
07.23.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close